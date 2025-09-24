Antiochian Archdiocese Job Opportunity: Director of Training and Development

Source: Antiochian Orthodox Christian Archdiocese of North America

Job Title: Director of Training and Development

Location: Remote position with occasional travel

Department: Youth & Young Adult Ministries

Reports to: Chairman of Youth & Young Adult Ministries



Position Overview:

The Antiochian Orthodox Christian Archdiocese of North America is seeking qualified applicants for the full-time position of Director of Training and Development within the Department of Youth & Young Adult Ministries (YYA). This role is dedicated to strengthening the department’s ministry across the Archdiocese by coordinating workflows, fostering collaboration, and designing meaningful training and development opportunities for clergy, lay leaders, and volunteers serving youth and young adults.

This is a remote position with occasional travel required. The ideal candidate will be passionate about forming, equipping, and supporting those who serve our Orthodox youth and young adults.

Key Responsibilities

Coordination:

Meet regularly with YYA’s directors to assess ministry needs, support collaboration, and coordinate cross-functional workflows.

Facilitate monthly collaborative department meetings.

Maintain consistent communication with the department’s chairman regarding ministry needs and emerging opportunities.

Work with the Archdiocese’s Director of Communications to develop a strategy for promoting YYA events and initiatives.

Liaise with other Archdiocesan departments on behalf of YYA.

Serve as project coordinator for shared departmental initiatives.

Oversee annual curriculum planning and coordination with Camping Ministry, Christian Education, and other relevant departments.

Training & Development

Identify and implement strategic training and development solutions to support youth leaders across ministries, with special focus on Christian Education.

Collaborate with the director of Christian Education and diocesan coordinators to plan and execute monthly Directors’ Meetups, summer Parish Life Conference (PLC) workshops, and regional Sunday Church School trainings.

Provide Youth Protection Policy training and resources to parishes and camps.

Research and apply best practices in learning, training, and instructional design to support clergy and lay leaders.

Facilitate workshops, lead training sessions, and present reports as needed.

Qualifications & Skills

Education:

Bachelor’s degree in theological education preferred.

Strong knowledge of the Orthodox Christian faith.

Experience

A practicing Orthodox Christian.

A deep commitment to youth and young adult ministry, with demonstrated experience working with youth in either a professional or volunteer capacity.

Professional background in education, youth ministry, curriculum development, instructional design, or training & development.

Skills:

Demonstrated skill in strategic planning, including needs assessment, project design, and implementation.

Strong initiative, ability to collaborate across ministries, and excellent coordination skills.

Benefits:

Competitive salary (range $60,000-$70,000 annually)

Health, dental, and vision insurance

Paid time off and holidays

Opportunities for career development and training

Collaborative and dynamic work environment

To apply, please submit the following:

Résumé

Cover letter

Any examples of relevant training or instructional design work (if available)

Send application materials to Fr. Nicholas Belcher, chairman of Youth & Young Adult Ministries, at: frnicholas@antiochian.org.