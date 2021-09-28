Antiochian Village Alumni Reunion is the First Weekend in November

Source: Antiochian Orthodox Christian Archdiocese of North America

Come join us November 5-7, 2021 for our Antiochian Village Alumni Reunion Weekend. We have an exciting weekend planned for activities and fellowship.

What Can You Expect?

We will officially kick off the weekend Friday morning by driving up to The Orthodox Monastery of the Transfiguration in Ellwood City where we will celebrate memorial prayers at the grave of Fr. John Namie. This also happens to be the 20th year anniversary of Fr. John’s falling asleep in the Lord. If you would like to arrive Thursday evening to make the drive to the Monastery Friday morning just let us know!

Uncle Paul Finley will be joining us as the keynote speaker for the weekend and will be leading our teachings and discussions. Uncle Paul’s topic for the event will be “An Angel in the Flesh: A Reflection on the Angelic Life of Holiness inspired by the Life of Archimandrite John Namie.” Other activities to look forward to over the weekend are afternoon and evening programs, church services, wine and cheese night for the adults, and of course lots of free time for fellowship and bonding.

Who Can Come?

If you are reading this description of Alumni Weekend you are officially a part of the Village Family and we would love to have you join this event! This event is open to everyone whether you were on staff in the 80’s or are coming to the Village for the first time. We cannot wait to see all of you there!