AOB ANNOUNCES INTER-PARISH ASSOCATION PROGRAM

Source: Assembly of Canonical Orthodox Bishops of the USA

NEW YORK – The Assembly of Canonical Orthodox Bishops of the United States of America is pleased to announce its Inter-Parish Associations program.

Inter-Parish Associations promote communication, camaraderie, and cooperation across Orthodox Christian parishes of all jurisdictions in a given geographical area. They are local (ie. the city/town level) and include both clergy and laity. Their purpose is to break down barriers across Orthodox Christian jurisdictions and, as a unified Orthodox Christian community, witness Christ’s love in local society.

Visit assemblyofbishops.org/ipa to learn more!

Orthodox Christian Laity is collaborating with the Assembly of Bishops to promote the program and help raise funding for a part-time program manager and travel expenses ($30,000 – $50,000). To donate to this exciting project, click on the button below. Select “Other” under “Choose Your Gift,” enter your gift amount, then check the “Dedicate this gift” box. Thank you!

CLICK HERE TO DONATE