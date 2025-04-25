AOB Executive Committee Meets: Important Actions Taken, Including Award for Orthodox Christian Unity Efforts

Source: Assembly of Canonical Orthodox Bishops of the USA

NEW YORK – During the joyful season of Bright Week, after the celebration of the Feast of Feasts, our Lord Jesus Christ’s salvific resurrection, the Assembly of Bishops’ Executive Committee met today at Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine in Lower Manhattan, New York. Earlier that morning, they gathered for a time of prayer and thanksgiving during the celebration of the Divine Liturgy for the feast of the Life-Giving Spring of the Theotokos (Zoodochos Peghe) and met with Hierarchical members of the Standing Conference of Oriental Orthodox Churches.

In the afternoon, the Executive Committee members gathered in a spirit of brotherly love to discuss important developments of the Assembly’s programs and upcoming events. Spyridoula Fotinis, Director of Inter-Parish Associations (IPA), updated the Executive Committee on the founding of new IPAs throughout the country, most notably, in Northern NJ and Manhattan, NYC, with anticipation for new IPAs forming in Indianapolis, IN and Denver, CO.

The Executive Committee also considered and approved a proposal by the Director of Operations to establish an annual Assembly of Bishops’ Medal of Saint Theodora Award. The Medal of Saint Theodora will be bestowed upon one male and one female Orthodox Christian who has exhibited extraordinary dedication and notable efforts toward Orthodox Christian Unity in the United States of America each year during the Assembly of Bishops meeting. An announcement in the coming months will seek nominations for candidates for the Fall 2025 bestowal.

The work of the Committees for Agencies and Affiliated Ministries, Legal Matters, and Financial Matters were reviewed with the Executive Committee approving Orthodox Youth Ministries’ new board member – Erich Massad – and a new consultant to the Legal Committee – Nicholas Hantel. Additionally, the Executive Committee approved an Amicus Brief for the case Lutheran Church Missouri Synod v. Concordia Univ. Texas, et. al. (U.S. Dist. Ct. W.D. Texas).

Due to the upcoming visit of His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, the Executive Committee decided to postpone the September 2025 Assembly of Bishops annual meeting in Denver.

As part of National Child Abuse Prevention Month in April, the Executive Committee condemned sexual and other forms of abuse against youth, especially when such actions violate safe and sacred spaces such as churches, schools, parishes, camps, sports teams, doctor’s offices, etc. As protection of youth in our churches is a sacred responsibility, the Executive Committee recognizes many jurisdictions have adopted strong policies and practices to prevent abuse and sexual misconduct among their youth and urges all jurisdictions, dioceses, and parishes do likewise. Orthodox Youth & Young Adult Ministries, one of the Assembly’s six agencies, can assist with enacting policies for fostering a culture of care and safety among our young ones.

The Assembly of Bishops appreciates the bipartisan proposal before Congress, namely the Religious Workforce Protection Act (RWPA) (S. 1298 and H.R. 2672). This legislation is especially important for the Orthodox Christian Church, which relies in part on foreign-born religious workers to minister to our multi-ethnic communities. The Assembly of Bishops encourages the members of Congress to pass this very important and timely measure to protect the future of our parishes.

Finally, and perhaps most importantly, the Assembly’s Executive Committee reiterated their condemnation of all violence, especially in Gaza, the West Bank, Israel, Lebanon, Syria, Ukraine, the Sudanese Region, and throughout the world. As the Assembly stated at the conclusion of their 2024 annual meeting, “violence can never solve violence, and peace should be pursued at all costs.”

The meeting concluded with an exchange of Paschal greetings, radiating the deep joy and hope of the Resurrection and inspired by the words of Saint Paul, “and so encourage one another and help one another, just as you are doing now” (1 Thessalonians 5:11) in the Risen Christ.

Christ is Risen! Truly, He is Risen!