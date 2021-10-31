Apostolic Visit of His Holiness Patriarch Bartholomew to the USA

Source: Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America
October 23 – November 3, 2021
The Saint Nicholas National Shrine at The World Trade Center to Officially Welcome Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew on November 2, 2021, when he will officially bless the shrine and participate in the Elevation of the Cross atop its marbled dome. Read the Media Advisory here.
Latest Video
Latest News
Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew Meets with Speaker of the House
October 26, 2021
Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew Meets with President Biden
October 25, 2021
Latest SpeechesLatest Speeches
Press CoveragePress Coverage
A meeting – and healing – of worlds
October 29, 2021
Ecumenical patriarch, cardinal meet at Georgetown University chapel
October 29, 2021