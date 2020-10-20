Archbishop Elpidophoros Announces Appointments to the 2020-2022 Archdiocesan Council

Source: Orthodox Observer

NEW YORK – His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America has today announced his appointments to the 2020-2022 Archdiocesan Council. The Archdiocesan Council is the advisory and consultative body to the Archbishop and to the Holy Eparchial Synod and is concerned with the ministries, institutions and financial affairs of the Archdiocese. Its voting membership is comprised of:

The Archbishop as President, the members of the Holy Eparchial Synod, the Auxiliary Bishops, the Chancellor of the Archdiocese, fifty-one (51) members appointed by the Archbishop who shall serve at his discretion, each Past Vice-Chair of the Council, the Chancellors of each Metropolis, the Vice-Chairs of the Local Councils, as well as one Clergy and two (2) lay persons from the Archdiocesan District and each Metropolis elected by the Local Assembly held prior to the Congress.

In addition, the various ministries and institutions of the Archdiocese are also included at the Archdiocesan Council, through their ex-officio representatives.

The Officers of the Archdiocesan Council, in accordance with the Regulations of the Archdiocese, are elected from among the members of the Council as nominated by the Archbishop. At the first meeting of the 2020-2022 Archdiocesan Council, Archbishop Elpidophoros will nominate the following individuals:

John Catsimatides as Vice-Chair,

Elaine Allen as Treasurer, and

Honorable B. Theodore Bozonelis as Secretary

In addition, the Archbishop has appointed the following to the Executive Committee:

Lazaros Kircos as the Finance Committee Chair,

Michael Psaros as Administration Committee Chair,

Maria Stefanis as Audit Committee Chair,

Helen Carlos,

George Demos, and

William Spell

Lastly, Archbishop Elpidophoros has created a special advisory body, called, “Senators for Orthodoxy and Hellenism.” This body is comprised of members to bring both mentorship for the new generation, with their energy, innovative ideas and creative thinking, and the steadfastness of the senior generation. The aim of this prestigious Senate will be to advise the Archbishop, the Holy Eparchial Synod and the Archdiocesan Council on various matters concerning our Sacred Archdiocese and its continued sound operation for the betterment of our Church and the welfare of its Christ-loving plenitude — especially as we commence the monumental task of drafting a new Charter that will meet the ever-growing modern day pastoral needs of our devout faithful, and propel our Church in America into its next historic and illustrious centenary chapter.