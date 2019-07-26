Source: The National Herald

BOSTON – In a letter to the interim President, His Eminence Metropolitan Methodios, the Board of Trustees, Faculty and Administration of Hellenic College Holy Cross, His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America announced the completion of the appointment of the search committee for a new president of the School.

In his letter, the Archbishop stated:

“Hellenic College and Holy Cross are the well-springs of the Greek Orthodox Church in the United States, equipping the Archdiocese with competent, trained clergy and service-oriented laypersons. The leadership of the School is vital to the health of our National Church.”

The six-member Committee is constituted from Faculty (two), Board Members (two) and two appointments by the Archbishop. They have been charged by the Archbishop to complete their work within 120 days of their initial meeting, which is scheduled to occur in early August.

The members are:

Prof. Aristotle Michopoulos and Prof. Fr. Emmanuel Clapsis from the faculty of the College and School of Theology respectively. Father Steve Zorzos, Board Secretary, and Nick Spiliotis from the Board of Trustees. Argyris Vassiliou, Chairman of Leadership 100, and George Tsandikos, Vice Chairman of the Archdiocesan Council, are the two appointed members by the Archbishop, with Mr. Vassiliou presiding as chair of the committee.

The Archbishop further commented: “Together with the Most Reverend Members of the Holy Eparchial Synod and the entire Archdiocese – clergy and lay alike – we look forward to the Committee immediately beginning its vital and important work to be completed within 120 days of its commencement. His Eminence Metropolitan Methodios of Boston is to be thanked for his willingness to serve as president in an interim capacity during this critical period of transition. Establishing Hellenic College Holy Cross on a firm foundation, that respects the past even as it envisions the future, will fulfill a dream of the Greek Orthodox Community of America for a true alma mater that will produce generations of Church leadership to come.”