ARCHBISHOP ELPIDOPHOROS ARRIVES AT THE ARCHDIOCESE

The First Day of a Long and Fruitful Ministry

NEW YORK – “This is the first day of a long and fruitful ministry,” said His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America shortly after he arrived today at the headquarters of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese. He was welcomed by the Hierarchs, the clergy and the lay staff, who joyfully anticipated the moment they would see and meet their new Archbishop and spiritual father.

His Eminence entered the Archdiocesan Chapel of Saint Paul, lit a candle and venerated the holy icons before proceeding to the throne and presiding at the service of Doxology and Thanksgiving to God.

Archbishop Elpidophoros addressed the staff of the Archdiocese with paternal love and care conveying the loving embrace of the Mother Church and the paternal and Patriarchal blessing of His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew. (see full text below)

Following the Archiepiscopal address, Bishop Andonios of Phasiane, the Chancellor of the Archdiocese, offered warm greetings of welcome on behalf of the entire staff and then introduced each one as they approached to receive His Eminence’s blessing.

Shortly after, Archbishop Elpidophoros met with all the hierarchs, the Metropolitans, members of the Holy Eparchial Synod, and the Auxiliary Bishops.

