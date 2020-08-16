Archbishop Elpidophoros Departs for Istanbul

Source: Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America

New York, NY – His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros departed for Istanbul following the celebration of the Dormition of the Theotokos at the eponymous Church in Southampton. This will be His Eminence’s first visit of 2020, the last time he was there was for the Feast of the First-Called Apostle Andrew in November of 2019.

The Archbishop will remain abroad through the Beginning of the Ecclesiastical Year (September 1st) and will be at the Ecumenical Patriarchate at the Feast of the Indiction. This feast also includes the the annual observance of the “Day of Environmental Protection.”

Upon his return, the Archbishop will convene the 2020 Clergy Laity Congress, the first one ever held in a virtual setting.