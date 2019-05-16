Source: Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America
May 16, 2019
To the Reverend Clergy,
The Esteemed Parish Councils,
The Philoptochos Sisterhoods,
The Youth Organizations,
And the Faithful of the Holy Archdiocese of America:
Today, May 16, 2019, His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America held a teleconference call with the Hierarchs and clergy – active and retired, of the Holy Archdiocese of America. The call was organized by Metropolitan Methodios of Boston in his capacity as Archiepiscopal Vicar, with the cooperation of the Archdiocesan Presbyters Council. Over 400 clergy participated in the call.
During the one-hour conference call, Archbishop Elpidophoros had the opportunity to address the clergy directly and took questions on various aspects of the ministry of the Church. Among his opening remarks, Archbishop Elpidophoros said:
“I was especially eager to address you, the beloved and most respected clergy of our Holy Archdiocese, for you are the very heart of this vital Eparchy of the Ecumenical Throne. I wanted to let you know, personally, that my heart and mind are deeply focused on your welfare, the welfare of your families, and your God-saved ministries on behalf of the People of God.
“Although my service to the Church of America is only now commencing, our service to Christ and His Holy Church has always been united – by prayer, by our celebrations of the Divine Liturgy, and by our commitment to the Priesthood of our Great High Priest Jesus Christ. I do feel that I am already with you – in your trials and in your triumphs. As a Deacon, I learned to serve, as you all have done. As a Priest, I enjoyed the foretaste of His Glory as you also enjoy, standing before the Holy Altar. And as a Hierarch, I embrace the service of the Good Shepherd, as I know all of you try to do in your every-day ministries.
“I look forward getting to know all of you, as the Militia of Christ that you already are, and as individuals as well. Your pains will be my pain. Your challenges are my challenges. Your needs will be my priority, as together we seek to strengthen the foundations upon which your ministry edifies the Body of Christ.
“I am very concerned about the issues of Clergy financial security, especially in regard to your health and the healthcare for you and your families. Your physical and spiritual health, and the health of your families, are the sine qua non of the health of our Archdiocese. You need to know that you are cared for, so that you can care for the Flock of Christ. I want you all to know that you and your families are my priority, and we will work together to insure that you have the very best health care that we can find.”
During the hour-long teleconference, a number of priests posed questions to the Archbishop, in a range of various pastoral issues. Examples were:
- “What advice can you give us to help our faithful remain close to the Eucharist and the Body of Christ?”
- “What do you see as the greatest strength of our Archdiocese today? Also, where do you feel we need improvement?”
- “As part of the greater financial issues facing the Archdiocese, could you please comment on how to make the restoration of the Clergy Pension plan a priority.”
- “What is your vision for the future of Orthodoxy in America?”
Although many of the topics could have consumed the entire hour, everyone expressed their joy and satisfaction that Archbishop Elpidophoros had initiated the teleconference, and that this experience of dialogue and solidarity was going to be the first of many.
GOA Clergy Reveal Their Priorities.
Spoiler: It’s not Christ!
There are many Orthodox Christians in disbelief of what was released by the GOA today. The Archdiocese issued a press release describing the contents of the teleconference meeting that occurred between over 400 clergymen of the GOA and our new Archbishop. It is imperative that the faithful dissect what was presented to us because it not only provides a glimpse of the priorities of the priests serving in our parishes, but it paints a horrifying picture of how lost our clergymen have become over the last few decades.
It is no surprise as to why our spiritual leaders in the GOA have been so reluctant to be honest and transparent with the faithful because it is clear that they have no idea what they are doing. It was obviously clear in Chicago because not one clergyman from that Metropolis bothered to even ask a question during the teleconference.
But one priest outside of Chicago asked our new Archbishop the following question, “What advice can you give us to help our faithful remain close to the Eucharist and the Body of Christ?”
You need advise on how to do the job you have allegedly been trained to do? Did your professors at seminary even teach you about the importance of participating in the Sacramental life of the Church? How can you preach from the pulpit and tell the faithful what it means to live a Christian life when you need advise on what to preach?
Think of all the resources at our disposal to answer this question. Are the stories of the Saints, the writings of the Church Fathers, or passages from Holy Scripture not adequate enough resources to find something useful to convince the faithful about being active participants in the “Body of Christ” aka the Church? Why did your hierarch even ordain you if you cannot look at the hundreds of resources available to reference?
We cannot properly ascertain whether the clergymen in the GOA were being condescending to our new Archbishop or genuinely interested when they asked, “What do you see as the greatest strength of our Archdiocese today? Also, where do you feel we need improvement?”
How can that be a serious question? That would be like us being asked what we see as the greatest strength of the Ecumenical Patriarchate or where we feel the Ecumenical Patriarchate needs improvement. How should we know? We are never told the complete truth about what happens during the secret meetings. We do not live there. We do not interact on a daily basis with the people in that territory. The same applies with Archbishop Elpidaphoros. The new Archbishop has never served as a priest in one of our parishes. He is not familiar with the struggles of being a Orthodox Christian in America. Besides Father Alex Karloutsos, he does not know the people in leadership positions of the Church. He has never closely worked with the hierarchs of the Eparchial Synod. The new Archbishop knows as much as is published in the National Herald.
It is like asking the maintenance worker whether the secretary is doing a good job. Just because they both work in the same organization does not mean they are directly familiar with all the work they respectively accomplish.
As we continue to be sadden by these questions, the press release revealed what the clergy believes to be an area in need of improvement. Out of all the financial problems in the GOA, they were more concerned about themselves. One priest asked, “As part of the greater financial issues facing the Archdiocese, could you please comment on how to make the restoration of the Clergy Pension plan a priority.”
The GOA has publicly admitted what many in the Church have already suspected to be true, that the priority of our clergy is their own benefits. Think about this for a moment. Out of all the financial problems, out of all the ministries that are suffering because the lack of spiritual leadership, at the end of the day the priests are just concerned about their pension. How can you honestly ask the new Archbishop that question?
Archbishop Elpidaphoros has never participated in the GOA Pension Program! He is not invested in that program! Why should he care about its restoration or make it a priority? How can you expect the new Archbishop to offer a satisfactory response when he has probably never been properly informed that it was even an issue? The Archdiocese claimed at some point that the pension program was paid in full with the money used from the $5.5 million dollar loan taken out by the Archdiocese. Were the faithful and clergy lied to again?
Yes, the problems with the Clergy Pension program need to seriously be addressed, but out of all the financial issues, how can that be determined to be the “priority?” The Greek communities donate millions of dollars that we pray goes to helping the poor and sick, and yet, the priority for the priest’s is their pension.
The new Archbishop was also quoted in the press release saying, “We will work together to insure that you have the very best health care that we can find.” Just because the new guy says it does not make it true. Just read this blog about what is happening in Chicago. The GOA has been searching for years to have the best health care, and yet there are more and more parishes petitioning to be except from participating in the GOA Archdiocesan Health Insurance program. Why? Because they know that the benefits continue to decline and it is slowly becoming too costly for the parishes to afford.
We have a question. Your Eminence, how can you expect the hundreds of parishes financially struggling throughout the GOA to pay for top quality benefits to our clergy when the priests are unable to use their seminary training to independently find a way to keep the faithful “closer to the Eucharist?”
So far we learned that the priests need advise on how to do their job, need an outsiders opinion about how things are going in the GOA, and ensure that their priority is based on their retirement.
The final question offered in the press release just breaks the heart of many faithful Orthodox Christians. Do you not remember what you preach from the pulpit? Orthodoxy is about following the instructions Christ gave us. Love your neighbors. Love your enemies. Visit the sick. Feed the Hungry. Cloth the poor. That is the vision of Christ.
Orthodoxy in America has been too focused on fancy dinner parties with millionaires, award banquets that just collect more money, and promoting the Greek culture. A priest should never have to ask for what the vision of Orthodoxy, regardless of the location, because Christ gave us the vision. The faithful just ask you to do what Christ told you do! Do not place any blame on the faithful for not having a vision in America. The faithful follow the vision set by our Lord Jesus Christ, while many clergymen follow the example of Fr. Alex Karloutsos who has turned the vision of the Orthodox Church in America to be about money and political connections.
But again, we are perplexed that the clergy even could have the audacity to ask the Archbishop about “what is his vision for the future of Orthodoxy in America?”
How should His Eminence know? Again, he has no experience serving in America. His priority will be to allegedly increase the flow of money to the Ecumenical Patriarchate. That is his priority. That is the vision the Ecumenical Patriarch has for Orthodoxy in America.
The only way the nightmare will end is if the faithful take action.
No one is forcing thousands of people to read this blog daily, and yet you continue to do so. We can only infer that a majority of the people reading this blog support what we are writing and acknowledge the transgressions we are witnessing. However, this blog is not going to end the nightmare.
Only you can end this nightmare! Just like Greeks in the past have done, it is now your turn to stand up and shout “NO!” If you think that things are going to change with the new Archbishop, you are mistaken. Father Alex Karloutsos is still controlling the shots for the Archdiocese.
A majority of your financial contributions at the parish level does not go to Christ’s ministries. Your financial contributions go to pay for the salaries of the employees, operational expenses (i.e. utilities, ink toner, pens, etc.), and, of course, our local hierarchs and Patriarchate. Unfortunately, we have been fooled to think that the main way to participate in Christ’s Church is to make an offering of as much money as possible. It is time to participate in Christ’s Church using mainly our talents.
Supporting Christ’s Church is not limited based on our financial contributions. In fact, the main way to support Christ’s Church is by offering loving and generous actions towards the least of our neighbors. We can no longer collectively rely on our spiritual leaders to do fulfill the vision of Christ in America with the money we pay them for their salaries.
It is time to temporarily stop offering financial contributions to your parish. As long as your parish priest continues to support our spiritual leaders who continue to deceive the faithful, this nightmare will continue. The power to end this nightmare is not in this blog, it is in YOU, the readers.