Archbishop Elpidophoros Holds Virtual Town Hall with National Clergy on Pandemic Crisis

Source: Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America

Briefs Clergy on his Call with Secretary Azar

New York, NY – Today, His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America held a Virtual Town Hall with the Metropolitans of the Eparchial Synod, the Bishops, and over 325 members of the National Clergy, organized by the Archdiocese Presbyters Council (APC), in order to discuss the magnitude of the Pandemic crisis and took questions from the clergy.

The Archbishop briefed the clergy on last night’s discussion that he had with Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar, where they identified two areas in which the Church can especially assist the wider community of each parish:

1) Organize support around the families of doctors, nurses and health care workers who now have to spend time away from their homes.

2) Organize support to provide meals and nutrition to children experiencing scarcity.

Speaking to the Secretary, the Archbishop said: “Mr. Secretary, the Headquarters of the Archdiocese is at the epicenter of the crisis, but please remember that we are a nationwide Church. We are here to help and we will help. I pray that God will continue to give strength and courage to you in your efforts and to the heroic doctors and healthcare professionals who are saving lives every day.”

In the course of the call with the APC, His Eminence updated the clergy on the tools and practical solutions that the Archdiocese is providing, and pastoral guidelines that apply during this pandemic.