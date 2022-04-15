Archbishop Elpidophoros of America Collaborates with the Department of Religious Education for Holy Week Sermon Series

Source: Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America

His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, in collaboration with the Department of Religious Education (DRE) of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, is pleased to announce the launch of the Holy Week Sermon Series.

To begin the journey to Holy Week, an easy-to-download sermon based on a central hymn for Palm Sunday is now available: https://www.goarch.org/documents/32058/6612234/Begin+the+Journey+to+Holy+Week,+Palm+Sunday.

This Holy Week Sermon Series of eight sermons, based on a central hymn of each day, will begin with Palm Sunday and end with the Great and Holy Feast of Pascha (Easter).

Each sermon ranges from 500 to 600 words (3.5 to 4.5 minutes). Clergy and religious educators can easily incorporate these mini-sermons during Holy Week. Students, parents and the faithful can also read these mini-sermons before church. While they might be mini, they are most definitely mighty. They will provide insights and analyses about beautiful hymns that Orthodox Christians worldwide will chant together in the coming week.

Holy Week Sermon Series will be released daily on the Department’s website, and through the Department’s Religious Educators email list, so be sure to subscribe, both at: religioused.goarch.org. The Series will also be posted daily on the Department’s social media accounts — Instagram, Twitter, Facebook: @goarchDRE.

His Eminence and the DRE have also teamed up with a talented American Orthodox Instagrammer, @liveorthodoxy, to create digital icons for the DRE’s social media posts for each Holy Week sermon. Andreas Alexander is behind the popular Live Orthodoxy Instagram account, which shares the beauty of Orthodox Christianity through imagery and prayers — so follow @goarchDRE to witness his iconic creations.

The Holy Week Sermon Series logo is purple since it is the liturgical color for Great Lent and Holy Week. The color purple also represents mourning and repentance. The white lettering on the logo represents the joy of the Resurrection. Both colors combined encompass this monumental period of the Church’s ecclesiastical calendar.

Have questions? Kindly contact:

Department of Religious Education

Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America

email: [email protected] | toll-free: 800-566-1088