Archbishop Elpidophoros on the Establishment of a University and the Acquisition of St. Bartholomew’s Church

Source: The National Herald
BOSTON – At the 35th Leadership 100 Conference, held in Phoenix, Arizona, Archbishop Elpidophoros of America set forth his intentions regarding the transformation of the Theological School into a university—as The National Herald had previously revealed—as well as the relocation of the Archdiocesan Cathedral of New York to St. Bartholomew’s Church in Manhattan.
He also spoke of the sale of one of the two Archdiocesan Office buildings to finance the acquisition of St. Bartholomew’s, while the other building would be converted into the Archbishop’s residence. It is noted that Archbishop Elpidophoros has resided within the Archdiocesan building since the day of his arrival in America in June 2019, following renovations carried out on the premises.
According to a report in the official publication of the Archdiocese, the Orthodox Observer—published in English, as Greek has been almost entirely discontinued—the Archbishop articulated these intentions, which were presented as his “vision,” in response to a question posed by Leadership 100 Executive Director Paulette Poulos.
Specifically, when asked by Ms. Poulos to outline his principal visions for the Church, Archbishop Elpidophoros placed the Theological School at the very top of his priorities. He noted that as the institution approaches its 90th anniversary, its endowment remains smaller than the $38 million that Leadership 100 alone has granted it over 42 years.
“This school is the number one priority of our Church,” he declared. “We explored the idea to grow Hellenic College Holy Cross into a university. Why not?”
To illustrate his point, the Archbishop cited the example of the University of Balamand in Lebanon, founded in 1988 by Patriarch Ignatius IV of Antioch. That institution, he noted, began as a seminary in a monastery in the Koura District of northern Lebanon—not in a wealthy capital, but in a rural area near the Syrian border—and has since grown into a thriving university with some 15,000 students.
“In our case,” Archbishop Elpidophoros said, “we have a school for 90 years, located in the educational Athens of the world, in Boston. Let’s try to create the first Greek university in the United States.” He added that such a project would require careful long-term planning and the full dedication of the community, not just its leadership.
Moving the Cathedral to St. Bartholomew’s: “Symbols Matter”
Drawing a direct line from the legacy of Archbishop Iakovos—who walked alongside the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Selma, Alabama, in 1965 and in doing so placed the Greek Orthodox Church at the center of American public life—Archbishop Elpidophoros argued that the time had come for the next great step.
“It was Archbishop Iakovos who took a huge step,” His Eminence said. “He took an immigrant church and put it in the center of American political and economic life. Everybody now knows, after Iakovos, who the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America is.”
The next step, the Archbishop proposed, is to acquire St. Bartholomew’s Church—the landmark Byzantine-style Episcopal church at 325 Park Avenue between 50th and 51st Streets in Midtown Manhattan—and make it the new cathedral of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese.
“In Manhattan, there are two monuments that are the monuments of Manhattan,” he said. “One is St. Patrick’s Cathedral. And the other monument in Manhattan is St. Bartholomew’s Church on Park Avenue. I think it’s time for us to move to St. Bartholomew’s.”
Archbishop Elpidophoros noted that St. Bartholomew’s is designated a National Historic Landmark and features richly Byzantine-inspired architecture.
The plan, as outlined by the Archbishop, would consolidate the institutional infrastructure of the Archdiocese. The substantial community house adjacent to St. Bartholomew’s could become the national headquarters of the Church. He proposed that Leadership 100, which currently pays rent for its offices, could relocate there. The National Philoptochos Society could also move in, as could the Order of Saint Andrew the Apostle, Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate.
Of the two Archdiocese-owned buildings on East 79th Street, the Archbishop proposed that one could be sold to help finance the acquisition, while the other—the building containing the chapel—could remain as the Archbishop’s residence.
“Symbols matter in this country and in every country,” he told the audience. “This will make our Church one of the mainstream churches in the United States, respected and accepted by everyone.”
Meanwhile, the current Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity on East 74th Street could be repurposed to dramatically expand the Cathedral School, which the Archbishop described as struggling for space. He pointed to a growing demand for church-run parochial schools in Manhattan as a strong reason to give the school room to grow.
He also spoke of “the wave of converts to Orthodoxy” and the “need for well-trained catechists,” stating that “the Church needs certified catechists—individuals who have completed coursework through the theological school, received proper accreditation, and are equipped to be the designated teachers of the faith in their parishes. These catechists would bring consistency and quality to the process of receiving converts.”
After the AB’s triumphal day of prayer at St Nicholas shrine, promoting the equal status of all denominations, as parts of the body of Christ, he came up with more gay-friendly ideas.
He broke the news, that he wants to purchase the St Bartholomew church in Manhattan. The same church that he’s held liturgies in, on St Bartholomew days for the past years, which church flies the pride flag on a regular basis. and actively promotes same sex marriage and the gay life style.
Elpidoforos’ hope is to play musical chairs. To switch the Metropolitan church from Holy Trinity in Manhattan to St Bartholomew. There are multiple incentives, according to him, to go forth with the purchase. Most of those incentives don’t make any sense. His biggest hope is to emulate the former archbishop Iakovos, who put the name of Orthodoxy front and center of America’s conscience by marching with MLK. Elpidoforos believes that buying the church is as bold a gesture as marching for civil rights.
That is wrong. Marching for civil rights is part of Christ’s command to promote justice–Mat 23:23–. I am sure that Iakovos did not march to promote Orthodoxy or himself. He marched because, according to an interview, he knew what it was like to live as a second class citizen, coming from Turkey.
Elpidoforos on the other hand, is determined that buying St Bartholomew will promote Orthodoxy, as Iakovo’s march promoted it into a major faith in America. If you get the feeling that he’s trying to sell you a “bridge in Brooklyn”, I don’t blame you.
Iakovos’ march did not do a thing to promote Orthodoxy. Orthodoxy is still a minor, only barely perceptible faith to most Americans. No flood of converts descended on our churches. Orthodoxy stayed small as ever. Who is willing to believe that purchasing that church will attract converts?
But that’s not the only issue. The building itself is historically preserved. On the outside and the inside. The church’s interior is not meant for Orthodox worship. And you can not change it, due to its preserved status. After the debacle of St Nicholas shrine, which looks like a mausoleum, not as Ayia Sophia, as was sold by the very expensive architect Calatravas, then, we’ll have two churches in Manhattan, which look nothing as an Orthodox church should look, and more important, the Metropolis, being a thoroughly Protestant church.
The other issue is the current promotion of gays, trans and all the other LGBTQ’s. There is a large congregation of those people. If the church changes hands, would they be chased out, if they’re not catered to, as they are accustomed up to now? Wouldn’t it be cruel to take their house of worship from them? If Elpidoforos plans to integrate them into the Orthodox worship, would they set their own rules, since they would be a significant part of the congregation?
The AB and whoever will donate, better consider these challenges, before they commit. None of those issues were discussed, when the news broke. He just made plans to sell a building of the current archdiocese and wanted the philoptochos to move to the new purchase.
Not a week goes by that this AB comes up with some idea that makes no sense. Such as the dogs in churches, the gluten free bread, the golden cross given to Trump, the invitation of heretics and lesbian bishop to St Nicholas, plus so much more.
If he wants to promote Orthodoxy, which I doubt, because he wants to promote himself, he should visit the homeless, the prisons, feed and cloth the poor, make sure the archdiocese truly represents Christ, by being transparent, welcoming, and its clergy and laity humble and Christ like. Threats of lawsuits by the highly paid resident lawyer of the archdiocese, who threatens law suits on parishioners, as often as Elpidoforos promises modernization, need to be stopped.
Orthodoxy is not promoted by buildings that dont look Orthodox, but by following Orthodox tradition and the scripture as handed to us in the Bible. An impressive building is the lazy man’s way of promoting one’s faith. The hard work comes when you work on one soul at a time.
Elpidoforos keeps making false statements of what the NYT article wrote on the converts to Orthodoxy. The article did NOT mention Greek Orthodox churches as being over run by converts. He has no reason to celebrate a mass of conversions. Because its not happening. Some from other faiths do join the church. But that’s always been the case. Many more are abandoning the faith and many are dying. Attempting to mislead people, without hard facts and numbers only serves for him to lose the little credibility that he does have.
The pattern of Elpidoforos being gay friendly is evident in an invitation to gay students at Fordham University in New York, for introduction to Orthodoxy. The archdiocese finances this proselytism….