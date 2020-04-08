Archbishop Elpidophoros to Hold Virtual Town Hall with Greek Orthodox Faithful

Source: Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America

New York, NY – On the Saturday of Lazaros, April 11th, at 3:00 pm EST, His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America will hold a Virtual Town Hall with the Greek Orthodox Faithful of America.

This nationwide call-in will be moderated by Journalist Demetria Kalodimos, a trusted voice in Middle Tennessee for over 35 years, where she anchored the evening news at the dominant NBC affiliated station and her investigative and documentary reporting won many of the most prestigious awards in broadcast journalism.

Commenting on the upcoming virtual Town Hall, Archbishop Elpidophoros said:

“Especially in this moment, when there is real pain and anxiety in our Church, I am glad to have the technology to reach out across the country and listen to the voice of the Faithful. I want them to know that their Archbishop stands with them in solidarity, and I want to tell them how much they are loved and valued – each and everyone, as we begin this difficult journey through Holy Week to the Holy Pascha of the Lord.”

The details for the call-in and registration information is below:

When: Apr 11, 2020, 03:00 PM EST (US and Canada)

Topic: Pastoral Word with Archbishop Elpidophoros of America

Register in advance for this webinar at: https://bit.ly/pastoral-word

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. Although the webinar will be simulcast on the Archdiocese YouTube and Facebook channels, you must be registered specifically for the webinar to ask a question.