Archbishop George of Cyprus Speaks Exclusively to “The National Herald” on the Dethroned Metropolitan Tychikos of Paphos

Source: The National Herald

By Theodore Kalmoukos

BOSTON – Archbishop George of New Justiniana and All Cyprus, in an exclusive interview with The National Herald, explains the reasons and developments that led the Holy Synod of the Church of Cyprus to dethrone Metropolitan Tychikos of Paphos. He referred to Tychikos’s involvement with schismatics and clarified the appeal he submitted to Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.

Regarding the issues at Avvakoum Monastery, he noted: “The matter has been closed for the Church; the individuals involved have been defrocked.”

The interview follows:

The National Herald (TNH): Your Beatitude, thank you very much for speaking with us. Please tell us, where does the matter of the dethroned Metropolitan Tychikos of Paphos currently stand?

Archbishop George: It was a difficult decision, especially for me, because he spent many years by my side. I ordained him as deacon, presbyter, and bishop. But he has been led astray by certain circles both inside and outside Cyprus who preach disobedience to local bishops. These are the so-called “schismatics” who consider only themselves as true representatives of Orthodoxy. They turn against the Ecumenical Patriarch, against Archbishops, against the Patriarchs, claiming that they alone speak authentically for Orthodoxy. They reject any dialogue with those of other faiths—even with other Christian denominations. Meanwhile, our Church engages in dialogue with Catholics, Protestants, etc., to demonstrate shared principles in relation to other religions.

He ordained a priest and sent him to Thessaloniki, where, through the media and the Internet, he accuses the Patriarch, myself, the Archbishop of Athens, and the Patriarch of Alexandria of leading the Church into Papism. These things are unacceptable.

TNH: Since he was your spiritual protégé and you ordained him, as you said, did you not see any signs pointing toward this current outcome?

Archbishop George: No, that was my mistake, and I reproach myself for not recognizing such things. He was a restless young man—not that he grasped everything—but he never showed this kind of behavior. Perhaps once he attained a certain position, others surrounded him and led him astray.

TNH: Who do you believe those people are?

Archbishop George: All those schismatics.

TNH: When did you begin to realize that something was wrong with Tychikos?

Archbishop George: Some time ago. I even advised him that this behavior was not appropriate within the Church, especially in a region I knew very well—its needs and direction. But especially last September during the Synod, I raised these issues, and he said he would hear our voice.

In addition to that, he claimed he would not allow mixed marriages. You, living in America, understand that without mixed marriages we would lose people. He even rejected baptisms performed in the name of the Holy Trinity, which all Churches accept. We, who chrismate those baptized in other denominations when they come to Orthodoxy, he rejected this and re-baptized them—extremes that could not be tolerated. So, last September and again in February, I raised these concerns. The Synod told him he must comply with what is prescribed in our Charter, but he continued as before. He also tried to shield that priest of his and prevent him from being exposed. Since last December, I made this known in the media, inviting him to return—but he did not.

TNH: Did you give Tychikos the chance to reconsider?

Archbishop George: Many times, but “he would not understand”.

TNH: Your Beatitude, Metropolitan Tychikos has now appealed to Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew. Can you explain to the Greek-American Community what this means?

Archbishop George: Because the Synod is the supreme body judging episcopal matters, no appeal can be made within our Synod. The appeal—what is called ekkliton—is made to the Ecumenical Patriarchate. So, the former Metropolitan of Paphos has filed an appeal there.

The Patriarch will receive the letter and accompanying documents, will study the case thoroughly—I believe he will consult canon law experts—and he will issue a ruling as the appellate body. Whatever decision he makes is binding, as stated in our Charter. Until then, we will not proceed with filling the Metropolitanate see. However, our decision that he is dethroned and that I, as Archbishop, am the locum-tenens of the Metropolis remains in force.

TNH: Did Patriarch Bartholomew send you a letter concerning Metropolitan Tychikos, pointing out specific concerns?

Archbishop George: Certainly. We spoke many times, and we also received a letter stating that the Church of Cyprus should not be seen in a negative light by other Orthodox Churches due to the statements and actions of Metropolitan of Paphos.

TNH: From what I know, Tychikos is not alone. There are other hierarchs of the Church of Cyprus making prophetic claims, referencing miracles, attacking patriarchs and even the Bishop of Rome. Will there be any action taken against them as well?

Archbishop George: Warnings have been issued in the past and will be again. But we distinguish between the two cases. Tychikos knowingly ordained a priest and sent him to Thessaloniki to serve the schismatics—something the others have not done.

TNH: To which schismatics did he send him in Thessaloniki?

Archbishop George: There is a group there that does not commemorate the Metropolitan of Thessaloniki or any other local bishops or metropolitans. They commemorate “of every Orthodox Episcopate.”

TNH: What does that mean? The Holy Eucharist is celebrated in the person of a specific one bishop.

Archbishop George: Exactly. What they’re doing is, in essence, heresy. They attribute infallibility to themselves.

TNH: Given where things stand, what do you believe must be done for the Church of Cyprus to find peace again?

Archbishop George: The Church of Cyprus was at peace. These are a very small number of individuals making noise. They will calm down soon.

TNH: Regarding the other case of the Avvakoum Monastery, would you like to say anything?

Archbishop George: The matter is closed for the Church. The individuals involved have been defrocked. Now, the criminal proceedings remain, which will be examined by the courts.

TNH: Finally, would you like to offer a message to our Greek-American community and especially to the Greek Cypriot community?

Archbishop George: The Church of Cyprus has always rightly preached the word of truth. It has always stood by the Ecumenical Patriarchate and the other local Orthodox Churches. We cannot stray from this path handed down to us by our Fathers. Therefore, everyone should be assured that we are rightly teaching the word of truth, that we know where we are headed, and what we are striving to do.