Source: Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America

NEW YORK – His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros met with the Direct Archdiocesan District Executive Board of the Federation of Greek Orthodox Church Musicians on Monday, September 16, in his office at the Archdiocese. Members of the Executive Board are Mrs. Anna Dounelis, President; Mr. Theodore Brakatselos, Vice-President; Mrs. Irini Kapareliotis, Treasurer; Mrs. Fay Pavlidis, Mrs. Peggy Stilianos, Public Relations Office, and V. Rev. Archimandrite Chrysostomos Gilbert, Spiritual Advisor.

The mission of the Direct Archdiocesan District Federation of Greek Orthodox Church Musicians is to bring together all church musicians of the District in order to encourage strong participation and a high standard of singing for our church choirs and chanters, to provide lectures, workshops, and conferences in order to improve the musical and spiritual education of its members, and to continue to provide our parish faithful a spiritually uplifting worship experience.

The purpose of the meeting was for the Executive Board to introduce themselves to His Eminence, to discuss the role of the Federation of Church Musicians in the District, as well as offer insight to the accomplishments and challenges the Federation faces in today’s society. Among the topics discussed were the issue of aging choirs and chanters, the dire need for instituting youth choirs in our parishes, as well as the necessity of educating and encouraging our parish faithful to participate more fully in the Divine Services.

His Eminence expressed his dedicated support to the Direct Archdiocesan District Greek Orthodox Federation of Church Musicians for the work that they have done and that they will continue to do. During the meeting, His Eminence also re-appointed V. Rev. Archimandrite Chrysostomos Gilbert as spiritual advisor.

The Direct Archdiocesan District Federation of Greek Orthodox Church Musicians will hold their next conference during the weekend of November 22-24, 2019 hosted by Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in New Rochelle, NY.