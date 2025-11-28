Archon Officers Participate in Historic Pilgrimage to Nicaea

Source: Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate

In the presence of His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, His Beatitude Theodoros II, Pope and Patriarch of Alexandria and All the East and recipient of the 2022 Athenagoras Human Rights Award, and His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, Archon Peter J. Skeadas, National Treasurer, representing the Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate on this historic pilgrimage, delivered in Constantinople an insightful address on the extraordinary global ministry of His All-Holiness and the central importance of the Ecumenical Patriarchate. Archon Skeadas noted that today, November 28 is the birthday of His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros and in honor of this festive day, “the Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate in America will make a significant donation to the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew Foundation as an expression of love and respect. Εἰς πολλὰ ἔτη, Δέσποτα!” He likewise revealed that “in commemoration of the 1700th Anniversary of the First Ecumenical Council, the Archons will offer another significant donation to the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew Foundation in honor of His All-Holiness BARTHOLOMEW, the longest serving Archbishop of Constantinople in history… Εἰς πολλὰ ἔτη, Δέσποτα!” Archon Skeadas offered his remarks on earlier today (note eight hour time differential), November 28, 2025, at a dinner of the pilgrims who are participating in the journey to Constantinople with His All-Holiness and His Holiness Pope Leo XIV, under the leadership of His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros. Also present was the Honorable Michael John Rigas, United States Deputy Secretary of State, as well as other hierarchs and clergy, and Archons from the United States and elsewhere.

Archon Skeadas noted that the historic pilgrimage was continuing on the day after the celebration of the American national holiday Thanksgiving, which was, he explained, “a day that has been specially designated as a time for all people to express their gratitude for the many blessings they have received.” Archon Skeadas continued: “In that spirit, I take this opportunity, on behalf of the esteemed National Commander Dr. Anthony J. Limberakis and the Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate under the spiritual guidance of Grand Protopresbyter Father Alexander Karloutsos, to express gratitude to Almighty God to be in the presence of His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, together with His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, and to you fellow Archons, pilgrims and guests, as Pope Leo of Rome and His All-Holiness, along with the Pentarchy partake in the commemoration of the 1700th anniversary of the first Ecumenical Council, the Council of Nicaea.”

Emphasizing the central role of the Ecumenical Patriarchate in safeguarding the unity and integrity of the Church worldwide, Archon Skeadas reminded those present that “it was in Constantinople and its environs, specifically in Nicaea, that the foremost expression of the Christian Faith, the Nicene Creed, was formulated and codified for all time. It was in Constantinople and its environs that the Seven Ecumenical Councils articulated the central elements of our Holy Orthodox Faith. It was the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople that guided our Church through the darkest times of loss, hardship, and persecution, and through it all, guarded our Faith as the most precious of all jewels. It was His All-Holiness, First Among Equals who granted religious freedom to 40 million Orthodox Faithful in Ukraine responding to their decades-long desire for freedom of conscience and freedom from an authoritarian Church/State apparatus that murders civilians and focuses on instilling terror to brother Orthodox Christians.” Accordingly, Archon Skeadas said, “how appropriate it is that this historic gathering of the ancient Patriarchs of the undivided Church is occurring under the aegis of the Ecumenical Throne, as Christianity itself, although born in Jerusalem, was established, developed, and grew in the sacred space of the Ecumenical Patriarchate.”