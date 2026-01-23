Assembly of Bishops’ Delegation Participates in Annual March for Life 2026

Source: Assembly of Canonical Orthodox Bishops of the USA

Washington, DC – The Assembly of Bishops once again sent a delegation of Hierarchs to participate in the annual March for Life activities. The delegation was led by Bishop Irinej, who was joined by Bishop Nektarios (GOA), Bishop Alexander, AOCA), Bishop John (AOCA), Metropolitan Tikhon (OCA), Archbishop Melchisedek (OCA), Archbishop Michael (OCA), and Bishop Andrei (OCA).

Photo Credit: Assembly of Canonical Orthodox Bishops of the USA

On Thursday, January 22nd, at the invitation of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB), members the delegation attended the opening Mass at the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception. Bishop James Conley of the USCCB presided over the service.

Photo Credit: Assembly of Canonical Orthodox Bishops of the USA

On Friday, January 23rd, members of the delegation celebrated the Divine Liturgy at the St. Nicholas Orthodox Cathedral (OCA), followed by a continental breakfast hosted by the parish and Orthodox Christians for Life. Together with the delegation from the USCCB, members of the Assembly’s delegation participated in the prayer to during the rally. Bishop Irinej delivered the opening prayer. The march began around noon, and members of the delegation then marched together with parishioners from around the country.

Photos from the Orthodox Church in America

