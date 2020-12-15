Assembly of Bishops Announces New Directory of Orthodox Christian Mental Health Professionals

Source: Assembly of Canonical Orthodox Bishops of the USA

NEW YORK – The Mental Health Task Force of the Assembly of Canonical Orthodox Bishops of the United States of America accomplished its first major task by publishing a comprehensive and unified Directory of Orthodox Christian Mental Health Professionals. The Directory includes Eastern or Oriental Orthodox Christians verified to be in good sacramental standing by their parish priest or local bishop. The interactive directory allows users to search by zip code for Orthodox Christian mental health providers licensed to practice in their state. The directory offers useful details about each provider’s area of practice, as well as contact information.

As an ever-growing directory, the Task Force invites mental health providers who are licensed to practice by their state and in good standing in their parishes to apply to be included in the Directory.

The Assembly of Bishops recognizes the value of mental health services and encourages the clergy and faithful to seek help in times of need. To access the directory, as well as the provider application, click here.