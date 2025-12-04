Assembly of Bishops Seeks Local Inter-Parish Association Facilitators

Source: Assembly of Canonical Orthodox Bishops of the USA

The Assembly of Canonical Orthodox Bishops’ Inter-Parish Associations (IPA) ministry seeks facilitators for growing IPAs across the country. The IPA Facilitator is tasked with accompanying local IPAs through the From Vision to Ministry mini course, be the main point of contact in the locale, and empower participating parishes through local leadership in preparation for the strategic planning process. IPA Facilitators will work closely with the local IPA Synergy Group and the AoB Director of Inter-Parish Associations.

IPA Facilitators must be local to the specific IPA and are currently needed in the following areas:

1) Denver, Colorado

2) Indianapolis, Indiana

3) Manhattan, New York City

4) Northern New Jersey

5) Youngstown, Ohio

A full job description is available at IPA Local Facilitator Job Description.

Application: https://bit.ly/IPAFacilitate

Nominations: https://bit.ly/IPAnominate

Please direct any questions to communications@assemblyofbishops.org