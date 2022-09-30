Assessing Hurricane Ian’s Impact – Hope and Help after the Storm

Source: International Orthodox Christian Charities

Hope and Help after the Storm

With Ian moving north, IOCC is coordinating with partners across the region and is in touch with Orthodox clergy in affected areas. As response to this destructive storm develops, IOCC’s US team is working to identify where and how we can most effectively serve. Please pray for everyone affected.

Disaster preparedness and response are core to IOCC’s US Program. During hurricane season, this means our teams often respond in the early days once a storm has cleared to help communities take the first steps toward cleanup and recovery.

You can help IOCC help our neighbors across the US. A gift to IOCC’s Hurricane Response Fund helps address immediate needs, including emotional and spiritual care, following these destructive storms and also supports long-term recovery efforts.

Please note: IOCC’s Hurricane Response Fund will be used to support response efforts in regions affected by recent storms. Should contributions to this fund exceed the demand for services as a result of the storms, IOCC will apply your funds to its overall work in the United States to support people in need through project activities.