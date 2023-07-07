Belarus offers sanctuary to Russian Orthodox Church monks from Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra

Source: The New Voice of Ukraine

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko announced on July 6 that his regime will provide “sanctuary” to monks from the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, according to the pro-government Telegram channel Pul Pervogo.

“No monk will be left to fend for themselves in Belarus. We will do everything to provide them shelter in Belarus,” the message read.

Amidst recent defeats of the Russian army on the battlefield, Lukashenko expressed his confidence that Russia would still win the war.

The dictator claimed that Russia is the closest ally of Belarus, and this is “no secret to anyone.”

“We have long been working on the formation of a unified alliance. And we have everything spelled out,” he said.

The Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine received notice on July 2 that their monks must vacate the premises of the monastery of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra in the Ukrainian capital by July 4, when the commission tasked with sealing the premises would begin its work.

Monks and followers of the Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine on July 4 prevented the commission from entering the territory of the Lower Lavra to inspect the premises.

On the same day, the Synod of the Belarusian Orthodox Church, which is subordinate to the Moscow Patriarchate, announced its readiness to “receive” monks from the Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine who are being asked to leave the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra.

Representatives of the Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine have long obstructed the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture’s commission from starting their inventory of the Lavra’s property.

In early April, they finally granted access to the ministry commission for the reception and transfer of state property within the religious sanctuary’s premises. Nevertheless, they continue to hold services there.

Ukrainian Minister of Culture and Information Policy Oleksandr Tkachenko previously assured that monastic life in the Lavra could continue and emphasized that Ukraine has a “plan of action.”

He added that the government will consider various proposals for the future use of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra.