Biennial Seminar to Asia Minor Concludes

Source: Hellenic College | Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology

Eight students recently completed the biennial Asia Minor Travel Seminar, an immersive four-week academic program exploring Hellenic heritage in Asia Minor and the Pontos region, including the Black Sea coast. Funded by HCHC’s New York Life Insurance Company Center for the Study of Hellenism in partnership with the Dean C. Zoë S. Pappas Interdisciplinary Center for Hellenic Studies at Stockton University, the seminar was led by HCHC alumnus Professor Tom Papademetriou, Ph.D. of Stockton University.

The seminar included students from Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology, Stockton University, University of Toronto, UC Berkeley, Fordham University, Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, and Simon Fraser University. In Athens, participants worked in the archives of the Centre for Asia Minor Studies, reading oral histories from Pontic Greek refugees. Lectures covered Pontic civilization, and cultural visits included the Benaki Museum and the Museum of Asia Minor Hellenism in Nea Filadelfeia. The second part of the seminar travelled the entire Black Sea coast from Trabzon (Trapezounda), Gumushhane (Argyroupolis), Ordu (Kotyora), Giresun (Kerasunda), Samsun (Amisos), Amasya (Amaseia), and Istanbul (Constantinople), ending with the blessing of attending Divine Liturgy at the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople.

“Aside from seeing the amazing monastery of Panagia Soumela and trailblazing to visit the abandoned monastery of St. John Vazelon, it was incredibly powerful for students and faculty alike to read testimonies from village residents, and then actually visit those same villages—sitting outside a former church in the village square and discussing their lives. It was a moment where our students connected the past with the present, allowing us to understand the profound impact of history on the people and places that continue to carry the legacy of Hellenism in Asia Minor,” said Dr. Papademetriou.

Dr. Nicholas Ganson, Director of the New York Life Insurance Company Center at HCHC and Dean of Hellenic College, added: “Visits to sacred sites like Hagia Sophia of Trebizond, Panagia Soumela, and the Ecumenical Patriarchate provided the students with a profound encounter with the enduring spirit of Hellenic culture. I’m grateful to Tom Papademetriou and Paschalis Kitromilides for leading this seminar.” This was the sixth seminar since the Center’s founding in 2010.