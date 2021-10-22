BIG News from the Bishops!

Source: Y2AM (Youth and Young Adult Ministries)

The Assembly of Bishops just created two new Pan-Orthodox Ministry Agencies! Hear from Archbishop Elpidophoros (GOARCH), Metropolitan Joseph (Antiochian), Metropolitan Tikhon (OCA), Metropolitan Savas (GOARCH), and Bishop Irinej (Serbian). (Excerpts from interviews conducted by Bill Marianes for Ancient Faith Ministries.) Check out the Orthodox Volunteer Corps, an opportunity for your adults to live together and serve together for a full year. https://orthodoxvolunteercorps.org/ And stay tuned for more details about a new Pan-Orthodox Youth and Young Adult Ministry Agency!