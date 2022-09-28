Bishop John (Abdalah) Reports on First Meeting of Temporary Operating Committee of the Antiochian Archdiocese

Source: Antiochian Orthodox Christian Archdiocese of North America

September 27, 2022 Brother Bishops, reverend Clergy, and beloved Faithful of our God-protected Archdiocese, Glory be to Jesus Christ! I thank God for all things.

As you are aware, we received a letter on Friday, September 23, from His Beatitude Patriarch JOHN X appointing a Temporary Operating Committee for the Oversight of the Archdiocesan Office. Serving with me on this committee are Mr. Fawaz El Khoury (Vice-Chairman of the Board of Trustees), Mr. Salim Abboud (Chief Financial Officer), the Reverend Archdeacon Emile Sayegh (Chancellor), and the Very Reverend Archpriest Thomas Zain (Vicar General). Yesterday, the committee met with His Eminence Metropolitan JOSEPH at the Archdiocesan Headquarters in Englewood, NJ. His Eminence updated us on the pertinent issues that the Archdiocese is dealing with. We are very grateful for this peaceful transition of administration.

The Temporary Operating Committee will meet regularly and will keep up with all matters facing the Archdiocese. Under its oversight, the Archdiocesan Office continues its work without any disruption, and all policies and disciplines of the Archdiocese remain in effect. All clergy transfers, ordinations, building approvals, etc., will continue to be managed through the Archdiocesan Office by the committee and the archdiocesan staff. In my capacity as chairman of the committee, I will be working from both the headquarters and my chancery in Massachusetts.

Our intention is to proceed as planned with next month’s scheduled meeting of the Archdiocese Board of Trustees in Grand Rapids, MI, and with next year’s Archdiocese Convention in Phoenix, AZ. Independent external audits of the Archdiocese’s finances, as well as internal audits, have been undertaken for some time, and we will have a full report for you at the Archdiocese Convention.

We will keep you posted as we receive more information from the Patriarch and Holy Synod. As mentioned previously, we continue to commemorate Metropolitan JOSEPH in all divine services until a Patriarchal Vicar is appointed or we receive further instructions from His Beatitude.

Thanking you for your prayers and support during this time of transition, I remain,

In Christ,

Bishop JOHN, Chairman

Temporary Operating Committee

Antiochian Orthodox Christian Archdiocese of North America