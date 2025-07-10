OCMC Board of Directors Appoints Dr. Nathan Hoppe as New Executive Director

Source: Orthodox Christian Mission Center

Today, on behalf of the Orthodox Christian Mission Center Board of Directors, Board Chair Dr. Gayle Woloschak announced the selection of Dr. Nathan Hoppe as the organization’s new Executive Director. Dr. Hoppe will succeed Fr. Martin Ritsi and transition into his role in January 2026, following Fr. Martin’s retirement after more than 26 years of dedicated service.

“We have been exceedingly blessed to have Fr. Martin chart the course of the organization all these years and we couldn’t be more confident in Dr. Hoppe’s ability to build on the legacy that Fr. Martin will leave,” stated Dr. Woloschak.

Under Fr. Martin’s leadership, the Mission Center has significantly expanded its global missionary presence, strengthened pan-Orthodox collaboration, and played a pivotal role in growing the Orthodox Church––supporting more than 3,000 missionaries and volunteers and distributing millions of dollars in grants around the world.

“It is exciting to see a person who has been raised in the mission field and then dedicated decades of his life to missionary service, now taking on the key leadership role of the Mission Center,” said Fr. Martin. “I look forward to transitioning leadership to Nathan in these months ahead.”

A graduate of Wheaton College (BA, MA), Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology (MTS), and St. Vladimir’s Orthodox Theological Seminary (DMin), Dr. Hoppe is a respected author and international church leader. The Mission Center’s longest-serving missionary, Dr. Nathan Hoppe brings more than 25 years of experience to his new role. Working in close collaboration with the late Archbishop Anastasios of Albania and other local hierarchs, Dr. Hoppe has helped establish vibrant Orthodox communities and has led numerous ministries focused on theological education, family and youth development, and parish life.

In Albania, he taught for many years at the Resurrection of Christ Theological Academy (now Logos University College), where he helped shape a generation of church leaders. He also led the Church’s Children’s Office for over 21 years, initiated a national summer family camp program, helped develop and lead a university ministry, and oversaw the creation of Sunday School curricula for Orthodox parishes.

Throughout his career, Dr. Hoppe has represented the Orthodox Church of Albania in ecumenical dialogues on five continents and served on multiple international theological commissions with the Catholic, Lutheran, and Anglican churches. With decades of missionary experience and a proven dedication to Orthodox Christian witness, Dr. Hoppe brings the vision, leadership, and global perspective needed to guide the Mission Center into its next chapter.

“I am profoundly honored to be called to this new position of service and look forward to working with Fr. Martin and the Board throughout the transition process and beyond,” said Dr. Hoppe. “I am grateful for the strong foundation the Mission Center has established and am excited to see how God will lead us in the future.”

While transitions bring change, the Mission Center’s commitment to its mission––to bring all people to Christ, share His love, and establish His Church –– is unwavering. Grounded in its history and inspired by the opportunities ahead, the Mission Center moves forward with renewed purpose, ready to continue sharing the transformative power of faith with the world.