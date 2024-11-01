Catholicos of Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church dies

Source: Metro Vaartha

He was 95.

According to the Syrian Church authorities, the Catholicos, who was undergoing treatment for age-related ailments for a long time, passed away at 5.21 PM.

He had led the church’s followers through a period of turmoil after a Supreme Court ruling stripped the Jacobite faction of control over its churches.

Amidst the dispute between the Jacobite and Orthodox factions of the Malankara Church, he led the former’s faction after they lost the control of their churches and properties following the 2017 SC verdict.

The apex Court ruled that the 1,100 parishes and their churches under the Malankara Church should be controlled by the Orthodox faction, in accordance with the 1934 Malankara Church guidelines.

The mortal remains of Mor Baselios Thomas-I would be taken to the Kothamangalam Church by Thursday night after completing the proceedings at the hospital here and will be kept there for paying homage.

Later the body will be brought to the Patriarchal Centre, Puthencruz – the headquarters of the Jacobite church, by 4 pm on Friday. His funeral rites will begin at 3 pm on Saturday (November 2), church sources said.

Known as C M Thomas, he was born in the Cheruvillil family of Vadayambadi, Puthencruz, near here to Mathai and Kunjamma on July 22,1929.

He was enthroned on July 26, 2002, by Syriac Orthodox Patriarch Ignatius Zakka I Iwas, Patriarch of Antioch and All the East, in a ceremony held in Damascus, Syria.

In 2019, he stepped down from his administrative duties and resigned from the role of Metropolitan Trustee.

Although he had offered to retire from both positions due to his old age, Patriarch Ignatius Aphrem II requested him to continue serving as Catholicos.

He had been hospitalised for several months before his passing on Thursday evening.

In 1959, he was appointed as the vicar of St. Peter’s church, Puthencruz. Later he served the churches at Vellathooval, Kizhumuri, Fort Kochi, Valamboor, Kolkata and Thrissur.

He also served as the chief organiser of the North Indian mission at Bhilai in the 1970’s and as the secretary of the Pourasthaya Suvishesha Samajam in 1974.

He was well-known as a great revivalist preacher.

In January 1974, Fr. Thomas was elected to the episcopate by the Malankara Jacobite Syrian Christian Association convened at the Karingachira St. George Church and was consecrated Metropolitan with the title ‘Mor Dionysius’ by Mor Ignatius Ya`qub-III on February 24, 1974 at Damascus, Syria.

He was entrusted with the charge of Angamali diocese, the largest of all the Syrian Orthodox dioceses.

Following his demise, condolences poured in from all sections of society.

In his message, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said, “Heartfelt condolences on the sad passing of H G Catholicos Baselios Thomas I, head of Jacobite Syrian Orthodox Church. The welfare programmes he initiated reflected his compassion and social concern. May his soul rest in peace.”

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the Catholicos’ life was devoted to the service and welfare of the church believers, and the general society.

“Catholicos made unparalleled contributions to the growth of the Jacobite Syrian Church. He was the great shepherd who literally saved the church in times of trouble. Therefore, there is an irreparable loss for the Jacobite Syrian Church,” the CM said.

Speaker of Kerala Assembly, A N Shamseer said the passing away of Baselios Thomas I, who led the Jacobite Syrian Church for 22 years, was an immense loss to the entire church.

“He was a steadfast leader in advancing the church’s role in education and social spheres and courageously safeguarded the Jacobite Syrian Church through all challenges,” he added.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan also condoled the demise of Catholicos Aboon Mor Baselios Thomas-I.

“I have shared a close relationship with him for over 25 years. His life has been a testament to the unwavering faith in God, which guided him every step of the way,” the Congress leader said.