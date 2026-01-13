Celebrating the Legacy of Father John Meyendorff: A Centennial Tribute

Source: Fordham University | Orthodox Christian Studies Center

A joint celebration by St. Vladimir’s Orthodox Theological Seminary and the Orthodox Christian Studies Center of Fordham University.

Join us for a two-day commemoration honoring the 100th birthday of Father John Meyendorff (1926–1992), one of the most influential Orthodox theologians of the twentieth century.

A scholar of extraordinary range, Father John shaped the study of Byzantine theology, Orthodox ecclesiology, and ecumenical dialogue for generations. His dual role as Dean and Professor at St. Vladimir’s Seminary and Professor of Byzantine History at Fordham University made him a unique bridge between Orthodox theological education and the broader academic world. This joint tribute honors that legacy at both institutions where he left an indelible mark.

Friday, February 6

St. Vladimir’s Orthodox Theological Seminary, Three Hierarchs Chapel

5:30 PM — Memorial Service in the Seminary Chapel Followed by reflections on Fr. John’s legacy:

His Grace Bishop Irinej (Dobrijevic), Bishop of Eastern America, Serbian Orthodox Church

Dr. Vera Shevzov, Professor of Religion and Director of the Program in Russian, East European, and Eurasian Studies, Smith College

Dr. Paul Meyendorff, Father Alexander Schmemann Professor of Liturgical Theology Emeritus, St. Vladimir’s Orthodox Theological Seminary

Reception to follow, open to all.

Saturday, February 7

Fordham University, Rose Hill Campus (Room TBA)

9:00 AM — Breakfast and coffee

9:30 AM – 12:00 PM — Academic Symposium: “Orthodoxy, Byzantium, and the Rise of Russia Revisited”

Speakers:

Rev. Dr. Alexander Tudorie, President, St. Vladimir’s Orthodox Theological Seminary

Dr. Aristotle Papanikolaou, Professor of Theology and Archbishop Demetrios Chair in Orthodox Theology and Culture, Fordham University

Dr. Nadieszda Kizenko, Professor of History, University at Albany

Dr. Dimiter Angelov, Dumbarton Oaks Professor of Byzantine History, Harvard University

Dr. Tikhon Alexander Pino, Director of the Pappas Patristic Institute, Hellenic College Holy Cross

Registration is free and open to the public.