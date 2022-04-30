Centennial Pilgrimage, led by Archbishop Elpidophoros, May 31-June 13

Source: Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate

Dear Brother Archons and Friends of the Order of Saint Andrew the Apostle:

Christ is Risen!

As Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, it is our special privilege and responsibility to support, defend, and show our gratitude for our Mother Church of Constantinople. As such, it is a joy for me to inform you that His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America is going to lead several Centennial Pilgrimages this year, all connected to the Sacred Center of our Holy Faith, the Phanar.

Fast approaching is His Eminence’s pilgrimage visits from May 31 to June 13 to Cappadocia, where His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew himself will celebrate the Divine Liturgy; Smyrna, including a tour of the city’s old Greek section and a one-day visit to Ephesus, where Saint Paul preached the Gospel and was imprisoned; and finally Constantinople, where the pilgrimage culminates with the Nameday celebrations of His All-Holiness.

It is the desire of His Eminence to have as many faithful as possible from throughout the Archdiocese participate in these pilgrimages, and I wholeheartedly concur, as they will be an inspiring journey of faith and an unparalleled occasion to connect with the sacred Center of our Holy Orthodox Church worldwide.

Please see more information about this remarkable pilgrimage on the flyer, and prayerfully consider participating. This is a unique opportunity to visit so many sites of crucial importance to our Holy Faith to the Mother Church, and a once-in-a-lifetime chance to be a part of the Nameday celebrations of His All-Holiness himself. I don’t believe it is even possible to imagine a more fruitful and inspiring way to spend these two weeks than in the beautiful springtime in Cappadocia, Smyrna, and Constantinople, in the company of His Eminence and able to partake of the wisdom of our beloved Ecumenical Patriarch.

In the service of our Holy Mother Church,

Anthony J. Limberakis, MD

Archon Aktouarios

National Commander