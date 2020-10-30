Chancellor Issues Statement Regarding Spoofing Emails

Source: Orthodox Church in America

SYOSSET, NY [OCA] The Chancellor of the Orthodox Church in America, Archpriest Alexander Rentel, made the following statement today, Friday, October 30, 2020:

In recent weeks, the members of the Chancery of the Orthodox Church in America have been sent numerous reports that clergy and faithful have received emails purportedly from His Beatitude Metropolitan Tikhon asking for money, gift cards, or for further contact. These spoofing emails are completely false, perhaps malicious, and should be reported as such to internet providers or email applications, and deleted without further action. No one should respond to these emails under any circumstances.

Each of us should remain vigilant with regard to internet security: do not click on links in emails sent from unknown senders. Do not respond to odd or irregular requests to send money, gifts, gift cards, to known or unknown senders. Examine emails carefully, and, in case of doubt, contact the purported sender via other means in order to authenticate the request. Never respond directly to such emails, but report them, and then delete them immediately.