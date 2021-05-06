Video: Charter Crisis in the Greek Orthodox Church: OCL Open Forum in Chicago on May 8, 2004

Source: Orthodox Christian Laity

On May 8, 2004, the Orthodox Christian Laity (OCL) sponsored an Open Forum at Oak Brook, Illinois, wherein the issues relating to the Charter Crisis in the Greek Orthodox Church were discussed. The meeting was well attended (Illinois and neighboring states), and the responses obtained from the audience were overwhelmingly favorable. This video is an abridged version of that meeting. The presenters are all individuals with long, dedicated service to the Greek Orthodox Church over many decades. The Clergy-Laity Congress took place in New York, July 25-29, 2004.

Peter Hailkalis, PhD – President of OCL

Forum Committee: George Aravosis, George D. Karcazes, Alice Kopan, Steven Stamatis, Angelo P. Creticos (Chairman).

Orthodox Christian Laity

PO Box 6954

West Palm Beach FL 33405-6954

561-969-6516 / [email protected]

Related Articles

OCL Correspondence with Archbishop Elpidophoros Regarding the GOA’s Process of Creating a New Charter