Church Unity, Holy Priesthood Subjects of Annual DLAW Clergy Seminar

Source: Antiochian Orthodox Christian Archdiocese of North America

Fr. Peter Samore, Director of Communications

Photo album by Fr. Peter Samore and Fr. Christopher Dillon

Maintaining Church unity and the holy priesthood – both given to this world by our Lord Jesus Christ Himself – were among the keynote addresses given by His Grace Bishop Anthony to the annual Clergy Seminar of the Diocese of Los Angeles and the West.

The gathering of more than 70 priests and deacons from Feb. 10-12, 2026 at Sacred Heart Retreat House in Alhambra, Calif. enabled His Grace and the clergy who minister with him to continue learning about each other. They have formed fast relationships in his 17 months in the diocese.

“Church unity is not created, but it is bestowed and expressed in the body of Christ,” His Grace said. “Don’t be afraid of conflict within the unity. If it’s evil, it should be expelled. But if it’s in expression, it needs reflection. Prayer itself prepares us for consequences of differences.”

Sayidna Anthony reminded the clergy that an ecclesial unity is more than an alliance represented by self-contained groups looking for temporary partnerships.

“Any claim of unity among humans based on external criteria and not centered on the omniscient word of God and the fruits of the Spirit cannot participate in the divine unity,” he said.

In another session, His Grace taught that Christ is visibly present with us through the ordained, sacramental priesthood. We are vested – starting with the bishop – in the presence of Christ. And the ministry proceeds from there.

“When Christ said, ‘It is finished,’ He told John to take care of His mother. This prefigured the apostles taking care of the Church.”

He exhorted the priests to be sure to care for themselves and their families before they can offer pastoral care to their congregations.

“Your wives and your children loved you before they loved your vocation. Your attentiveness to them is very important,” Sayidna Anthony said. “They may not be enthused about spiritual things as you are. Do not impose this on them.

“Your wives have a lot of courage to marry a priest. They absorb more than they express. I am spellbound by how good your wives are. There is a saintliness embedded in the wife of a priest.”

His Grace and the brother clergy heard a presentation from the diocese’s Conference Planning and Coordination Committee (CPCC) about the annual Parish Life Conference – which usually boasts the largest attendance among all the dioceses.

The chairman, Lew Malouf, announced that this year’s PLC in San Diego from July 1-5 will offer 20-percent lower costs for ticketed events. His Grace has stressed the importance of the larger church coming together to form stronger, larger bonds in Christ. PLCs have helped people to find their spouses.

The Clergy Seminar also featured divine services mornings and evenings, as well as plenty of opportunities for participants to rekindle old friendships and make new ones, and times for self-reflection.

To conclude, Sayidna Anthony thanked God for all the good work and ministry the clergy and their churches are doing in the name of the Lord. He is also thankful to His Eminence Metropolitan Saba for asking him to be the bishop in the Diocese of Los Angeles and the West.