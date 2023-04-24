CISA Physical Security and Cyber Security Webinar for Churches – April 25 at 1 pm Eastern

Source: Greek Orthodox Archdiocese Department of Internet Ministries

Tuesday, April 25

1:00 PM ET

In this presentation, our representative from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) will discuss sound security practices for mitigating physical attacks, including active shooter situations, and cyber-attacks on our Houses of Worship. We will also discuss the various programs CISA makes available to Faith-based organizations.

