Clearinghouse of Liturgical Items

Source: Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America

Throughout the Archdiocese, there are new parishes in need of liturgical items such as censers, chalice sets, baptismal fonts, kouvouklia, and more. There are also many established parishes that have several of these items, some of which are never used. The Department of Stewardship, Outreach and Evangelism is working with the parishes to match up those that have with those that need in order to provide these basic liturgical items for only the cost of delivery.

