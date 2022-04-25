Clergy of Metropolis of Chicago Protest to Archbishop Elpidophoros about the Charter

Source: The National Herald

By Theodore Kalmoukos

BOSTON – The Clergy Syndesmos of the Metropolis of Chicago sent a protest letter to Archbishop Elpidophoros dated April 8, 2022 regarding his decisions and specifically about the old Charter, its revocation and the questionnaire pertaining to the new one.

It is emphasized here that it is the first collective expression of disappointment towards Elpidophoros coming from one of the largest Clergy Associations of the Archdiocese. The priests copied their letter to all the members of the Eparchial Synod as well as the members of the Archdiocesan Council.

The entire letter follows:

“Your Eminence, Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, Eminent Hierarchs of the Eparchial Synod, and Esteemed Members of the Archdiocesan Council, The Clergy Syndesmos of the Holy Metropolis of Chicago greets all in the name of the Lord! We write as a brotherhood today first to express our gratitude for allowing the clergy and lay leaders of the parishes we serve to participate in the Survey initially and only given to members of the Archdiocesan Advisory Committee on the Charter in the process of preparing a new Archdiocesan Charter. We believe expanding the input of any such survey can only lead to greater transparency expected by our faithful.

Yet this raises numerous questions about the survey itself and the need to pose such questions. The survey has been constructed in a manner that seems at times disjointed, ambiguous, and biased. Such problems are exacerbated by the inability to view the entire scope of the survey prior to providing thoughtful answers. Likewise, too many of the questions are presented as “either-or” for circumstances that likely require more nuance or options.

All this leads to the fundamental question, unrevealed to the faithful, as to why the previous Charter of our Archdiocese was placed in “abeyance.” Without understanding problems or criticisms of the Charter that led to a need for a new organizing of the Archdiocese, it is rather impossible to determine the need for changes to the former charter or creation of a new charter.

In the end, we do not find the ambiguities and biases of the survey helpful in cooperatively trying to chart a course for the future of our Archdiocese. We can affirm that as questions exist among our brotherhood, those among the faithful we serve are multiplied.

While the greater input in this process afforded to us and our faithful sisters and brothers is a good step, we pray that as this process continues such an expression of desired transparency also continue so that a Charter truly fitting for our Church into her next century can provide us the best opportunity to bring the Good News to a world in need of salvation.

Respectfully in Christ,

The Clergy Syndesmos of the Metropolis of Chicago.”