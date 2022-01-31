Common Communication Mistakes Series Shares 5-Part Communication Process

Source: Ancient Faith Ministries

On Sunday evening, January 30, Dn. Michael Hyatt and Ann Bezzerides continued their series on Common Communication Mistakes. In this episode, they deal with confusion about outcomes. This problem arises when there’s no clear system for capturing and disseminating information, especially after meetings. This results in dropped balls, frustration, and a lack of progress. However, the solution is simpler than you may think. Dn. Michael shares a simple five-part communication process that ensures no one is confused about what is expected of them.

Watch video here.