Communique of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese Holy Eparchial Synod, 18 February 2026

Source: Orthodox Observer

Today, February 18, His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros presided over the regular Spring session of the Holy Eparchial Synod, convened via teleconference.

At the opening of the Synod’s session, the Archbishop, after welcoming the members of the Holy Eparchial Synod, announced the itinerary for the forthcoming visit of His Beatitude Archbishop Ioannis of Albania, to the United States in order to participate in the International Academic Conference organized by the Huffington Institute of Hellenic College Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology, dedicated to the person of the late Archbishop Anastasios of Albania (Boston, March 2–4, 2026). On this occasion, His Beatitude Archbishop Ioannis will preside over the Pan-Orthodox Festal Divine Liturgy on the Sunday of Orthodoxy, March 1, at the Church of Saint Catherine in Braintree of the Holy Metropolis of Boston.

Thereafter, the Synod, as a body, offered prayers for the repose of the soul of the recently departed and ever-memorable Bishop Timothy of Hexamilion.

Subsequently, the Holy Eparchial Synod addressed the items on the agenda and, among other things:

transfer of the Community of Saints Theodoroi in Gloversville, New York, from the Holy Metropolis of Detroit to the Direct Archdiocesan District, in consultation with the Archdiocesan Council and subject to the final approval of the Ecumenical Patriarchate. Approved, in accordance with the provisions of Article 3 of the current Charter of the Sacred Archdiocese, the initiation of the process for the, in consultation with the Archdiocesan Council and subject to the final approval of the Ecumenical Patriarchate. Was informed of the decision of the Patriarchate of Jerusalem to offer the use of its property on Long Island in order in order meet the needs of the Jordanian/Palestinian Vicariate of the Sacred Archdiocese. Approved the new "Guidelines on Parish and Clergy Engagement in Political Activity." Following a request by His Eminence Metropolitan Nathanael of Chicago for the elevation of his Chancellor, V. Rev. Archimandrite Dionysios Anagnostopoulos, to the episcopal rank in order to serve the Holy Metropolis of Chicago as his Auxiliary Bishop, the Holy Eparchial Synod, upon the proposal of the Archbishop, proceeded with the implementation of the process for the formulation of the triprosopon, as provided by the current Regulations for the Election of Auxiliary Bishops. Following a vote, the triprosopon, on the basis of which the Ecumenical Patriarchate will be requested to proceed with the canonical election of an Auxiliary Bishop, was composed of the following Very Reverend Archimandrites: 1) Dionysios Anagnostopoulos, receiving 7 votes; 2) Nektarios Cottros, receiving 3 votes; and 3) Makarios Niakaros, receiving 2 votes.

At the conclusion of the session, heartfelt wishes were exchanged between the Archbishop and the Synodal Hierarchs for the forthcoming Holy and Great Lent.