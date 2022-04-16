Communiqué of the Holy Eparchial Synod of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America [April 16, 2022]

1. The advantage of participating as much as possible in public discussions related to the new charter with as many organizations and persons was emphasized again.

2. A call was made to avoid inflammatory and disruptive conduct that could compromise the unity of the Church.

3. It was clarified that the Ecumenical Patriarchate is expected to name a joint committee for the drafting of the new charter, as was the case with the present charter in the past.

4. It was decided that the interval of time between now and the Clergy-Laity Congress in July of this year is objectively insufficient to complete the process of a new charter.

5. The Eparchial Synod affirmed its previous commitment that all policies and regulations of the Holy Archdiocese remain in force until the completion of the process and ensure its compliance with order and its harmonious operation.

6. It was decided that this issue should be a permanent item on the agenda of the Synod sessions until the procedure is completed.