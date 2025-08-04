Compassion or Compliance in the Church: Which Path are We On?

Source: Public Orthodoxy

Originally published on June 5, 2025

A recent editorial in the Wall Street Journal “Are Americans Really Losing Their Religion?” shared results from the largest ever survey of Americans who identify as “Nones”, either atheist, agnostic or having no particular religion. While this population has grown tremendously in recent times, an interesting point came out of the data: a full two thirds of these folks say they feel drawn toward spirituality but are much more resistant to the idea of organized religion. It struck me that in this age of anxiety, mental illness and isolation people indeed yearn for a connection to a higher power or purpose. Despite decades of decline, this may well be an historic opportunity for religions, especially Christianity, to embrace this very large cohort to inflect into a growth trajectory.

We’ve seen this trend of people shifting away from historical institutions due to a crisis of trust, however trends always create counter trends. Concurrently, in the face of a perceived cataclysmic, existential threat our churches—especially the established Catholic and Eastern Orthodox churches—they are generally retrenching and turning more inwardly focused. Defensive. Protective. As an example, recently church hierarchs surprisingly and for the first time called upon groups focused on philanthropy to begin raising funds for other priorities that have nothing to do with outreach to the needy. The Philoptochos Society has a rich and long history within the Greek Orthodox Church as its “giving arm” and in practice has stood as the only channel official channel through which individual parishes conducted these activities. It’s a notable departure that calls into question the organization’s purpose.

As an organizational strategist I have witnessed many large organizations facing ground-shifting trends, political changes and other threats to their status quo. In each case those in charge, senior executives, board directors and clergy, tend to hold on tight to what they have and ultimately are the most formidable impediment to change and reform. The believe they are fighting the “good fight” to save their organization from existential threats, and will go to great lengths to preserve them. Inevitably, and ironically, they revert to eroding focus away from the core premises of their organizations toward an inside-out perspective which attempts to emphasize and at times force compliance with traditional, historic, or otherwise out-of-touch conventions. It is common in mature, longstanding organizations of all types regardless of purpose or the age in which they exist to eventually face these challenges.

To provide a secular example, Volkswagen the automotive manufacturer offers a good example. Their brand has always been associated with populist, venerable themes around low cost, fun, and global citizenry (remember “Fahrvergnügen”?) and was always a brand that resonated with Americans. When company executives decided to hide and misrepresent environmental tests related to their diesel engines, Americans felt dupped and changed their impression of the Volkswagen brand, which almost eliminated their presence in the US completely. The cars remained unchanged, but customers felt differently about them. With respect to the request from Philoptochos for funds I’m sure the financial needs of the church are real and those in charge are convinced they are doing the right thing. However, it’s disillusioning to parishioners who place outreach and helping the needy among the core elements of spirituality and ethos of Christianity.

These organizations become too big, too important, too established and in order to maintain their positions, stature and place in society they make decisions which, as our examples illustrate, chip away at the core, foundational values, and the very raison d’etre of their existence. They simply and insidiously become out of touch, and unwilling to see and hear what their constituents are telling them, the nature of which is almost always the hunger to be seen and being a part of something “good” and bigger than themselves.

The theology of the “old world” Christian religions of Catholicism and Orthodox are truly beautiful and provide the guidance to understand what is bigger than us and what we need to feel fulfilled, loved and satisfied in the grace of God. The core message of love and forgiveness is universally appealing to human being, however it gets more complicated after that. Our religions and churches have 3 primary functions: theology (the core beliefs); liturgical practice (how services and sacraments are performed); and moral guidance (defining what is good or sinful). Think of the theology as an absolute: for example, you either believe in the Nicene Creed, or you don’t. However, liturgical practices, traditions, and standards for moral guidance have been developed over hundreds of years and countless cultures. These at times feel high-handed and focused on narrow demographics and dismissive of the sensibilities of many common folks who are outside these societal segments. To be fair, a historical perspective shows that these elements were originally meant to be administered by the churches to promote spiritual growth in society, and in fact were hugely successful in creating and sustaining the largest movement in human history! However, many such traditions struggle to translate to the many diverse peoples and perspectives of a modern, hyper-connected, non-traditional world we live in today and in which our children are coming of age.

Today religions are indeed facing numerous, formidable, existential threats. The church hierarchs must feel overwhelmed by the onslaught of forces which seek to or otherwise result in undermining the whole of the church such as technology, mass-connectedness, backlash against traditional anything, political dynamics, and the list goes on. Catholicism and Orthodoxy both identify as the original bastions of Christianity and as such see themselves as the protectors of the Word of God and the traditions and theology which have shaped the world we live in. They are in a historic fight for survival in the face of the sharp declines in their ranks and a pervasive crisis of faith. But what are they fighting for exactly?

Naturally, the church leaders are also fighting for their own survival. The messages they convey have common themes around the importance of preserving traditions and practices that have defined the churches for hundreds of years. Examples include traditions around marriage, family structures, gender of pastors, spoons or chalice?, the process of confession, etc. With respect to fundraising, the focus is to expand, maintain and beautify buildings despite falling attendance, covering operational costs, supporting sports and extracurricular activities, etc. All are “good” and have been around a long time, and in fact have provided the financial foundation the church needed to grow in a new and growing America and world….it’s been impressive to witness how much can get accomplished if a community puts their minds to something. However, something has been lost, or perhaps left behind. While the focus on continuous fundraising for operational costs continues to be among the top priorities of each parish, efforts outside this are increasingly crowded out of the limited time, talent and treasure within each community. Of course, paying the bills is critical to maintaining any parish, however this has increasingly diluted the resources available for ministries, outreach, philanthropy or charity. Note a very inspiring message to those seeking a new spiritual home.

Good, compassionate, discerning people who are seeking spiritual connection but don’t fit the traditional mold for church-goers will not respond well to many of the messages they receive when seeking a new spiritual home: “Follow our practices and rules because we always have, and you’re expected to comply”; “Our primary function is preservation versus outreach”; “You’re not like us” are all illustrative examples. As a reminder, we are talking largely about the “Nones” referenced earlier and in essence make up the population that have left the Catholic and Orthodox churches. Arguably the very future existence of these churches depends on their ability to bring these people back into the ranks of the faithful.

As the theology always emphasizes, love is the key, not compliance. While traditions are important, and liturgical practices have been developed and refined over millennia, they are not the Word of God. They are not the theology of love, forgiveness and the power of faith—which is exactly what the masses of confused Nones are craving. When conversing with these folks, topics around the life of Jesus Christ and his teachings and what they represent—love, compassion, power of faith—are what lights them up to say “This is what I seek!” However, they also speak to what they feel are the tall obstacles they face to become a Catholic or Orthodox Christian, and what rules they must comply with to join.

There is always a silver lining to these painful periods of disconnect and change among the good people of the world. In my experience, the most impressive and impactful transformations have happened when organizations, while facing existential crises, look at themselves objectively, remind their organizations of their core purpose, and find new ways to achieve the same ends in a new context. It sounds easy but the transition is painful for the incumbent leaders and usually leaves them marginalized. However, the result tends to be a rebirth and explosion of growth as the constituencies feel heard, respected and valued while they admire the humility and strength of the organizational leaders who led the way. A relevant albeit non-religious example is Apple Corporation which grew “too big to fail” and turned inward to satisfy the Wall Street crowd and business pundits only to see it come to the brink of collapse. Not until Steve Jobs returned did the original spirit and ethos return, reconnecting to the customers and despite being illogical and inefficient to the incumbent leaders saved the company not to mention the livelihoods thousands. Not only did Apple revive, it re-discovered itself and became the powerhouse organization it is today.

What a ripe, historic opportunity for Christianity to reverse its decline and change its trajectory! A shift in focus from internal to external, reaching out to those hungry for spiritual connection without pretense and but full of love, would attract surprising growth especially among the youth who thirst more than any of us for purpose and Truth. Demonstrating this humility, avoiding political themes both conservative or progressive, loosening restrictive traditions, and simply putting emphasis on outreach, compassion, and the beautiful tenets of our faith would receive a tremendous amount of support. Holding on too tightly to rote traditions, rules-based practices, prioritizing fundraising over ministries, complying to political pressure, and clinging to stereotypes that increasingly excludes huge swaths of good people looking for inspiration is the recipe for failure of any organization let alone the church.

Religions are not meant to be exclusive clubs rather they to teach us how to connect to the divine and ultimately where the answer to the spiritual yearnings of 2/3rds of the Nones resides. Perhaps instead of laying out the rules to follow, our religious leaders should demonstrate the spirit of faith by prioritizing outreach to the needy, welcoming those different than “us” seeking compassion, listening to the human condition of real people out there, and gearing communities and parishes to apply themselves to these ends. After all, Jesus Christ kept it very simple and asked us to elevate ourselves as expressed by Luke 17:21 “The kingdom of God is within you,” religion only came later to educate and serve the people. It’s all in there, our scriptures, psalms, liturgies and celebrations call upon us to be pure of heart, love all others, and to avoid the siren song of many “scribes and pharisees, for they shut the door to the kingdom of heaven in people’s faces” (Mathew 23:13). While liturgical practices, fund raising, ethnic traditions, moral fortitude, and other activities have been critical of the growth of the Catholic and Orthodox churches and are based in good intentions, they inherently are geared toward preservation rather than inspiration. Contrary to the collective wisdom suggesting an unstoppable trend away from spirituality, it appears something else is happening out there. The decisive conclave which elevated Pope Leo XIV, who by all accounts is a leader who indeed looks outward to his constituents for inspiration as opposed to clinging to the past, adds credibility to this. It’s a rare opportunity when such a large population of people seek something that already exists but just needs to be made accessible…it actually feels heaven sent!

Aris C. Chicles

Board Member, M&A Strategist, Value Creation Builder