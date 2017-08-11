CONNECT Conference for Orthodox Christian Young Professionals – October 6-8, 2017

Source: ConnectOrthodoxy.org

Who: The Connect Conference is for young Orthodox adults, ages 21-39, looking for ways to connect more deeply with their faith and fellow Orthodox Christians.

What: The theme for this year’s conference is “Finding Christ in Everyday Life.” Speakers and breakout sessions will help participants consider ways to encounter Christ while living and working in our increasingly fragmented world.

When: October 6-8, 2017

Where: Sheraton Suites Galleria in Atlanta, Georgia. Register now!

Why: Many young Orthodox Christians let go of their connection to Church after high school. They often go without much needed support at a critical time in their lives when careers are forged and families are formed. This pan-Orthodox initiative will help Orthodox young adults seeking to increase or reconnect with their faith and devotion to Christ.