CONNECT, PROBLEM-SOLVE, AND GATHER INSIGHTS WITH PARISH LEADERS LIKE YOU

Source: Orthodox Christian Leadership Initiative

When you serve the Church, are you joyful and invigorated? Or do you feel your service is a thankless, lonely, or overwhelming burden? As the body of Christ, we are called to encourage one another. To do this, we need connections!

You are invited to participate in a new Peer Learning opportunity sponsored by the Orthodox Christian Leadership Initiative. Join a cohort that fits your schedule and leadership role. Each group will meet virtually each month, January through June, for at least one hour under the guidance of a trained facilitator. Before each meeting you will receive a short article, podcast, or video link related to the chosen topic as a way to kick-off the monthly conversation. After an enriching discussion, each member will be encouraged to implement one take-away concept or practice. The cohort structure will keep us together, committed, and accountable as we strive to be faithful stewards in our leadership responsibilities.