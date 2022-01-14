Dallas – Ft. Worth to Host Orthodox Festival of Christian Arts – February 18-20

Source: Festival of Orthodox Christian Arts

Saints Constantine and Helen Antiochian Orthodox Church in Carrollton, Texas, is hosting a Festival of Orthodox Christian Arts, February 18-20. All the Orthodox parishes of the Dallas – Fort Worth area and the entire DFW community are invited to “taste and see” the flowering of creativity that springs from Orthodox Christian spirituality.

Festival events begin Friday evening with an address by Dr. Peter Bouteneff of St. Vladimir’s Orthodox Theological Seminary on “The Role of the Arts in Orthodox Theology.” A choral performance by the St. Kassiani Chorale, a regional pan-Orthodox choir, will follow. Saturday events will include exhibits and demonstrations by iconographers, sacred artists, musicians, authors, folk artists and children’s art.

The celebration will continue Sunday morning with a hierarchical visit by His Grace Bishop Thomas and ordinations of Abram Mekhel to the Holy Diaconate and Dn. Gregory Farman to the Holy Priesthood, at Sts. Constantine and Helen.

