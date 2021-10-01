Deacon Sal Fazio, Helen Theodoropoulos and Dee Jaquet to Present at OCAMPR Conference

Source: St. Phoebe Center for the Deaconess

Board Members and Reverend Deacon Salvatore Micheal Fazio, Director of Outreach for the Diaconate Program at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Theological Seminary, will speak at the annual Orthodox Christian Association of Medicine, Psychology, and Religion (OCAMPR) conference.

Themed “Care in a COVID Era: Unity and Truth in Uncertain Times”, the conference will be held November 4-6, 2021 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral of Phoenix.

In a panel presentation, Deacon Sal, Dr. Jaquet, and Dr. Theodorpoulos will discuss how an enlivened diaconal ministry–both male and female–could make a difference in the life of the Church, and how the current pandemic has especially exposed the need for this ministry.

“This presentation should be lively, insightful, and thought-provoking,” commented Ann Marie Mecera, Chair of the St. Phoebe Center. “We are especially honored to have Deacon Sal join in the discussion and bring his perspective as Director of Outreach for the Diaconate Program at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Theological Seminary.

More information about the conference can be found here.