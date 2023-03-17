Do Parish Priests Want a Unified American Orthodox Church?

Source: Orthodox Reality

A new report, A Unified American Orthodox Church: Do Parish Priests Want It?, is now available. Do parish clergy support the creation of a fully independent autocephalous American Orthodox Church? Do they prefer a self-ruling Church under the Ecumenical Patriarchate? Or, would they rather keep things as they are, with separate jurisdictions? If the latter, why? Based on a national survey of 390 U.S. Orthodox parish clergy, the answers to these questions can be found here:

Four major issues are discussed:

How parish priests of various jurisdictions envision the future of the Orthodox Church in the USA

How priests’ personal backgrounds (age, religious upbringing) affect their preference for the future of the American Orthodox Church

What has happened since 2015: how priests’ visions for Orthodox Church unity in America have changed

How US Orthodox clergy describe their major fears and concerns regarding Orthodox Church unity in America

https://orthodoxreality.org/ wp-content/uploads/2023/03/ OrthodoxClergyOnUnity2023Prote cted.pdf

Alexei Krindatch, National Coordinator

US Census of Orthodox Christian Churches/2020 US Religion Census

www.orthodoxreality.org