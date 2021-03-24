Document on the COVID Vaccines by the Orthodox Theological Society in America

Source: Orthodox Theological Society of America
The Orthodox Theological Society of America has produced a document on the Covid vaccines (in a FAQ style) to answer some basic questions about the vaccines with a short discussion of some of the ethical questions surrounding them. This is mostly just an informational (i.e. scientific) document that attempts to answer some of the more frequently asked questions about the vaccine to provide sound scientific information from an Orthodox perspective (as all of the authors are Orthodox and members of the society.)
I found more information here than in any press or TV production I have seen. It negates many of the
negative aspects we have heard, and presents a clear and specific purpose for receiving the vaccine.
I would like to see more from this organization. Excellent post.