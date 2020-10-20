Dorothy Kappos Falls Asleep in the Lord – Memory Eternal!

Source: Orthodox Christian Laity

Orthodox Christian Laity notes the passing of Dorothy Kappos on September 7, 2020. Mrs. Kappos was the wife of the George Kappos of blessed memory, who served on the advisory board of Orthodox Christian Laity for many years. She is remembered as a gracious, thoughtful, and devoted individual. She would attend board meetings with her husband and family friends, Andrew, and Katherine Kartalis. Mrs. Kappos’ presence and smile would light up a room. Side by side, she and George worked together and were role models for their family, community, and church. As reported in her obituary, she served her church as a Sunday School teacher, President of the Ladies Auxiliary (Philoptochos), baked for festivals and helped with the Youth Group. The Kappos family has served the Orthodox Christian Community in Cleveland in many ways and are pioneers in Pan-Orthodox youth ministry, working to develop a model Orthodox Christian Fellowship (OCF) program involving three campuses of Cleveland’s higher education institutions.

May her memory be eternal!

George Matsoukas