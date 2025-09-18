DOXA: A New Era for Liturgical Translations

Source: Orthodox Christian Missions Center

The Translation Department at the Mission Center is proud to announce the launch of DOXA Version 1.0 (Digital Orthodox Akolouthia), a digital platform built to protect, preserve, publish, and expand Orthodox liturgical translations.

For decades, native translators have struggled with data loss, outdated or out-of-print editions, and inconsistent texts. DOXA solves these challenges by providing secure Cloud storage, version control to recover past drafts, and collaborative tools that allow translators to share work across dioceses. Templates and reference systems simplify the process, while digitization ensures that historic texts are preserved alongside new translations. Once entered, texts can be published as high-quality PDFs for print or instantly generated as liturgical websites, giving clergy and faithful free access to daily divine services anywhere in the world.

Already, DOXA is transforming translation work in East Africa. Governance board members—appointed by their bishops—are using the platform to review, update, translate, and unify the Divine Liturgy in Kiswahili for all Orthodox Christians in Kenya and Tanzania.

Translation has always been at the core of Orthodox mission—from Ss. Cyril and Methodios to St. Innocent of Alaska. Today, through DOXA, that legacy continues, not through solitary genius but through programs, partnerships, and the faithful labor of many. DOXA 1.0 marks only the beginning. Together, we are ensuring that all peoples across the world will be able worship God in their native language.