Dr. Vigen Guroian Speaking on the Unity of the Orthodox Church and Orthodox Christian Student Fellowships on College Campuses in America 0 By Webmaster on July 16, 2025 Governance & Unity Essays, Governance & Unity News Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Pinterest Email Telegram WhatsApp Copy Link Source: Orthodox Christian Laity 20th Anniversary Program (2007): The Need For A Great And Holy Council Dr. Vigen Guroian Dr. Vigen Gurorian, Professor of Theology at Loyola College in Baltimore http://audio.ancientfaith.com/specials/ocl20/guroian.mp3