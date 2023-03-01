Earthquake Response: Meeting Needs in Syria and Turkey

Source: International Orthodox Christian Charities (IOCC)

IOCC is in touch with partners in Syria (shown here during initial emergency action) and Turkey as we assess needs and identify an appropriate response to the devastating earthquake. (Photo: GOPA-DERD)

Upon hearing news of the early-morning earthquake on February 6, 2023, the hearts of IOCC’s staff went out to all those affected. We then got in touch with partners in and around the affected regions.

Our local partners in Syria have indicated that basic needs (like food, bedding, and clothing) are most pressing right now. As we assess needs of those displaced by the earthquake and identify the most appropriate and effective response, please join our efforts by:

Praying for all those affected in Syria and Turkey

Keeping up with IOCC’s response on our social media channels and in the “Latest” section of our website.

Supporting our International Emergency Response Fund, which allows IOCC to mobilize aid quickly and effectively on the ground.

IOCC has released initial funds to care for survivors in the coming days and weeks. You can help meet these urgent needs with a gift to IOCC today.

This is an evolving situation, and government recovery teams need space to save lives. IOCC will be working to responsibly meet the urgent unfilled needs of the people impacted. Please give now. Thank you.

