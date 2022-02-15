Ecumenical Panel on “For the Life of the World: Toward a Social Ethos of the Orthodox Church” – February 17

Thursday, February 17, 2022

6:30pm (Eastern) / 5:30pm (Central)

Hybrid event: In-person or live stream via Zoom

University of Chicago (Swift Hall)

In cooperation with the Lumen Christi Institute, with co-sponsorship by the Martin Marty Center for the Public Understanding of Religion and the Sheptytsky Institute of Eastern Christian Studies

This panel will examine the recent social document For the Life of the World: Toward a Social Ethos of the Orthodox Church, published with the approval of the Ecumenical Patriarchate in 2020. The fruit of critical reflection by Orthodox Christian lay scholars and Church leaders, For the Life of the World offers guidance to navigate contemporary challenges faced by the Orthodox Christian on a wide range of social issues—including racism, bioethics, ecology, and human rights. The document also gives a synthetic presentation of the Orthodox Christian perspective to the wider Christian world.

In this spirit, the Lumen Christi Institute and Fordham University’s Center for Orthodox Christian Studies will present a panel event that will put this document in an ecumenical conversation with leading scholars in order draw from it wisdom that benefits all Christians.

Free and open to the public. Registration required for both online and Zoom options.